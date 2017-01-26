Wild doubled up by host Powell River ...

Wild doubled up by host Powell River for second-straight loss

Wenatchee's starting netminder Devin Cooley had to be benched just 13 minutes into the Wild's 4-2 loss against the host Powell River Kings on Friday night at Hap Parker Arena. It was the Wild's second-consecutive loss away from the friendly confines of Town Toyota Center.

