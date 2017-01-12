Wesley Collinson
Our beloved son, Wes, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on January 8, 2017, at Central Washington Hospital, following a short illness. Wes was born to Doug Collinson and Faye Kronholm at the Deaconess Hospital on November 7, 1965.
