Wenatchee man hospitalized after crash
Four people were injured and one remained hospitalized Sunday morning after a two-car crash on Stevens Pass Saturday afternoon. Talmage E. Johnson, 84, of Wenatchee, was first taken to Cascade Medical Center and then transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was in stable condition on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said.
