Velma Alberta Stahlberg Hedlund
Velma Alberta Stahlberg Hedlund was promoted to her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ on January 1, 2017, at the age of 91. She had been well cared for by her East Wenatchee family for several years and as a resident of the Blossom Creek Memory Care Facility in Wenatchee for the past five months. Born September 6, 1925, in Strathcona, , to Albert and Jennie Shay Stahlberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
