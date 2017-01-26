Tri-Cities ends 2016 as Washingtona s fastest-growing job market
The Tri-Cities boasted Washington's fastest-growing job market for 2016, with an annual growth rate of 3.6 percent. In fact, the top three economies for 2016 were all in Eastern Washington, with Wenatchee and Spokane rounding out the list.
