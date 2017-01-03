Suspects arrested in Benton, Franklin...

Suspects arrested in Benton, Franklin identity thefts

Forged documents and checks found in a Wenatchee motel room may be tied to thefts from more than 50 people and businesses in Benton and Franklin counties, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The case started in May, when the Benton County Sheriff's Office investigated a home burglary on West McCreadie Road north of Prosser.

