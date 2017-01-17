Snow returns to the ski hills after ice storms
The total snowfall this season is 207 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 162 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 216 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 182 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area. Cross-country ski trail conditions remain excellent at Lake Wenatchee State Park, Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, Methow Valley, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC