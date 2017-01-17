Short-armed shoveler
Though only 65 pounds and not the 9 tons of a full grown Tyrannosaurus, Judah Graham, 7, Wenatchee garners plenty of attention from people who pass his house as he shovels snow Wednesday in his inflatable costume. Juday bought the outfit with Christmas gift money a year ago.
