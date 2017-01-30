Second arrest made in Horse Lake prowls

Brandon Kober, 22, of Wenatchee, was arrested Friday on suspicion of four counts of second-degree identity theft, two counts of forgery, third-degree theft, vehicle prowling and mail theft. Kober, along with East Wenatchee man Adam Archer, 31, are suspected in seven incidents reported the morning of Jan. 24 at Quail Hollow Lane, Horse Lake Road and Tanda Lane.

