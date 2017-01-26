SATURATE series in Spokane kicks off with 'Reservation X' show at ...
When artist Carly Feddersen graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe last year, the university encouraged her class to wear traditional regalia for the commencement ceremony. Feddersen, a Colville Tribe member who grew up in Wenatchee, had nothing meaningful to wear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC