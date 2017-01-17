Roger H. Eckhardt

Roger H. Eckhardt

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Wenatchee World

The family moved to East Wenatchee, where he started school in 1935 and Roger graduated from Wentachee High School, as there was no Eastmont High School at that time. Roger joined the Army in 1948 and served his country in the Army of Occupation in Japan, serving as director of the Japanese motor pool for the military vehicles during the Korean Conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Jul '16 Just1jai 2
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
News Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chelan County was issued at January 18 at 10:05AM PST

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC