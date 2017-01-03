Rail-electrification effort makes stop in Wenatchee

A Seattle-based group that seeks to electrify the railroad over Stevens Pass made Wenatchee the first stop Tuesday on a road trip to gather supporters, suggestions and funding. Bill Moyer, executive director of "The Backbone Campaign" for "Solutionary Rail," told a small group citizens and officials from the city of Wenatchee, Link Transit, Plug-In North Central Washington and the Chelan County PUD, that electrified rail could For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.