Rail-electrification effort makes stop in Wenatchee
A Seattle-based group that seeks to electrify the railroad over Stevens Pass made Wenatchee the first stop Tuesday on a road trip to gather supporters, suggestions and funding. Bill Moyer, executive director of "The Backbone Campaign" for "Solutionary Rail," told a small group citizens and officials from the city of Wenatchee, Link Transit, Plug-In North Central Washington and the Chelan County PUD, that electrified rail could For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC