Public Comments Sought on New Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan
Chelan County's Flood Control Zone District is asking the public to comment on its recently completed draft Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan. When approved later this year, the new plan will serve as the guiding principles for the district, formed in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Chelan Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC