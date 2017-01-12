Police ID victim in Methow Street homicide

With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland WENATCHEE - Officials have identified the 21-year-old man shot and killed Thursday on the 1200 block of Methow Street as Gustavo Maldonado-Salamanca. Longino Garibay, 79, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot Maldonado-Salamanca in the chest with a .380-caliber pistol about 3:55 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.