Pleading to assault on student, teacher gives up credentials

A Wenatchee man who taught at Mattawa schools will surrender his teaching certificate after pleading guilty to assault over a sexual encounter with a student. Michael Lee Smith, 46, entered a negotiated plea to fourth-degree assault in Grant County Superior Court, admitting that he touched the 17-year-old Wahluke High School student "in an offensive way" in May 2016.

