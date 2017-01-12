Oregon's largest orchard sells to Washington fruit grower
Earl Brown & Sons, Oregon's largest grower and packer of fresh apples, has sold to another family-owned fruit enterprise in Wenatchee, Washington. Members of the Foreman Fruit Company purchased Earl Brown & Sons in October, though the deal keeps the Browns in place to manage local operations on more than 1,000 acres of apples and 115 acres of wine grapes.
