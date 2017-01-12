Old news | Eastside Chamber bestows honors in 1976
Mr. and Mrs. Frank V. Taylor hosted a family dinner yesterday in East Wenatchee. Guests were Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Hayden, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Sumner and family, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Winterringer, Ruby Jones, Marguerite Hayden and Clifford Chase .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC