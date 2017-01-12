Memo: Uncertainties over shooting surround Eastside cop's dismissal
With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland - In firing Officer Kaiti Wilkins from the East Wenatchee Police Department, administrators cited a finding that her fatal shooting of an auto passenger last September was not "clearly justifiable." Wilkins was dismissed from the force Dec. 7, three months after she shot and killed 25-year-old Cameron S. Ayers in a residential driveway just outside East Wenatchee.
