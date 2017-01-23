Man arrested for Horse Lake vehicle prowls

Stars of the show: Wenatchee's Esquivel, Eastmont's Lisson are leading their very different teams in very different ways WENATCHEE - A 31-year-old East Wenatchee man arrested in connection with a string of vehicle prowls Tuesday morning in the Horse Lake Road area. Adam Archer is suspected in seven incidents reported from 7:35 to 8:45 a.m. at Quail Hollow Lane, Horse Lake Road and Tanda Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.