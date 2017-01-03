KKRV/Wenatchee, WA Collects $10,000 W...

KKRV/Wenatchee, WA Collects $10,000 Worth Of Christmas Presents For Children

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: AllAccess.com

Kudos to ALPHA MEDIA Country KKRV /WENATCHEE, WA, which collected $10,000 worth of presents for children at the WOMEN'S RESOURCE CENTER for CHRISTMAS. The station held its second annual "CHRISTMAS Wish List," in which listeners and local businesses assisted in purchasing items from 36 children's CHRISTMAS wish lists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Jul '16 Just1jai 2
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
News Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC