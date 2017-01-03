KKRV/Wenatchee, WA Collects $10,000 Worth Of Christmas Presents For Children
Kudos to ALPHA MEDIA Country KKRV /WENATCHEE, WA, which collected $10,000 worth of presents for children at the WOMEN'S RESOURCE CENTER for CHRISTMAS. The station held its second annual "CHRISTMAS Wish List," in which listeners and local businesses assisted in purchasing items from 36 children's CHRISTMAS wish lists.
