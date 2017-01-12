Judges denies reduced charge in car-crash death
With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban WENATCHEE - An Auburn driver whose passenger died in a Chelan County auto accident last year will likely stand trial after a judge refused to accept a plea agreement Thursday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys had sought to downgrade a vehicular homicide charge against Adam T. Sanders, 19, but Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan turned aside a lesser count of vehicular assault after the family of slain passenger Kyle McClincy, 19, protested the reduced sentence Sanders would receive.
