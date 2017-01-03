InDemand Interpreting Celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary
InDemand Interpreting Inc , a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting provider within Healthcare, celebrates its tenth anniversary. The Company takes immense pride playing an important role in enhancing communications between healthcare providers and their limited English proficient and Deaf patients.
