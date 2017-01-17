Head-on collision closes Highway 2 ov...

Head-on collision closes Highway 2 over Stevens

1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE, - A head-on, injury collision involving a car and a semi has closed Highway 2 over Stevens Pass until further notice at White Pine Road, 14 miles east of the summit.

Wenatchee, WA

