Guilty plea expunged on immigration grounds
Stars of the show: Wenatchee's Esquivel, Eastmont's Lisson are leading their very different teams in very different ways SPOKANE - An immigrant facing deportation over a Quincy arrest had his conviction vacated Tuesday, after the state Court of Appeals ruled he had not received appropriate legal advice before entering a guilty plea. Alvaro Moises Ramos pleaded guilty in 2009 to attempting to elude police, not understanding that a conviction on that charge would lead federal immigration authorities to seek his removal from the county.
