Forest Service awaits decision on hiring freeze
A week after President Donald Trump ordered an immediate hiring freeze of federal workers, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest officials say they are waiting to see if it prevents them from hiring firefighters. "With regard to the hiring freeze, the Forest Service is currently awaiting direction and clarification from the Office of Personnel Management," said Forest Service spokeswoman Holly Krake.
