Eye On | Parker Manufacturing - Built from the family mold
Terry Parker of Parker Manufacturing welds part of an irrigation filter in his shop at 2127 N. Duncan Road in Wenatchee. The business, at 2127 Duncan Road in Wenatchee, takes on a wide variety of projects, but many involve constructing irrigation filters for farmers.
