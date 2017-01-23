Eastmont to surplus Fancher Heights property
Stars of the show: Wenatchee's Esquivel, Eastmont's Lisson are leading their very different teams in very different ways EAST WENATCHEE - Eastmont School District will surplus 10-acres in Fancher Heights after finding it unsuitable for a future school site. Eastmont School Board members approved the resolution after discussing the site's merits in executive session Monday.
