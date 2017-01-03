Douglas County finalizes evidence facility bid
Work will begin soon on a new evidence storage facility in East Wenatchee for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Douglas County commissioners finalized a bid for $1,354,000 to Rimmer & Roeter Construction, of Cashmere, after detailing the work to be completed on Tuesday, said Commissioner Steve Jenkins.
