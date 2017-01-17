Dawn Anna Morgan
Dawn was born in Yakima, . Dawn graduated from Moscow High School in 1955. As a youth, Dawn was active in the Moscow Church of God youth group, and while recruiting new youth members, she met her future husband, James Philip Morgan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC