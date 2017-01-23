Community Connections | Welcoming new citizens, to our country and to our community
Hand in Hand Immigration Services, 18 N. Mission St., in Wenatchee, offers accessible immigration services to our community's immigrants. Through their services and classes, immigrants may obtain accurate, up-to-date information on, and assistance with the U.S. citizenship process, as well as clarification on their individual requirements and eligibility.
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
