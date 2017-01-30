Community Connections | Chelan students rank high
WENATCHEE On Jan. 21, 41 Chelan High School students competed with other North Central Washington schools in the Future Business Leaders of America Regional Conference at Wenatchee High School. During this year's conference, the students competed in online testing, production, public speaking and presentation events.
