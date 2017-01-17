Chelan County PUD maintaining normal operations
With most of Chelan County avoiding severe ice storm conditions, the PUD was able to maintain normal operations through the night and into the morning hours as temperatures warmed some. "We have returned to normal field operations," says Tim Pettit, Distribution Operations manager.
