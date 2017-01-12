Cause of Friday outage still under in...

Cause of Friday outage still under investigation

No obvious cause has yet been found for the day-long power outage that initially affected about 2,000 Chelan County PUD customers in central Wenatchee Friday, one of the coldest days of this winter season. A few tests have yet to be performed on the Miller Substation, which shut down at around 6:30 a.m. Friday when the temperatures were close to zero, Chad Rissman, director of distribution and engineering, said Monday.

