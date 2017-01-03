Cashmere boy recovering at Harborview...

Cashmere boy recovering at Harborview after hunting accident

Matthew Cunning's mom says good fortune has been on their side ever since her 14-year-old son got shot in the leg on Dec. 29 in a freak hunting accident near Rock Island. "We're lucky," Tricia Cunning said Thursday from her son's bedside at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she's been since the night she and Matthew were flown there from Wenatchee a week ago.

Wenatchee, WA

