Cashmere boy recovering at Harborview after hunting accident
Matthew Cunning's mom says good fortune has been on their side ever since her 14-year-old son got shot in the leg on Dec. 29 in a freak hunting accident near Rock Island. "We're lucky," Tricia Cunning said Thursday from her son's bedside at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she's been since the night she and Matthew were flown there from Wenatchee a week ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC