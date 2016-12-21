Business Past | Landmark sign moves
LANDMARK SIGN MOVES: The scene is Wenatchee Avenue looking south. Dick Tyrrell, Jerry D'Eon and Fred Farrington, from left, make preparations for removing the Skookum sign from the roof of the Wenatchee Hotel building in 1965.
