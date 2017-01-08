Business Beat - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST
Local licensed child placement agency Spokane Consultants in Family Living: Open Adoption Services has changed its name to Adoption Services of Spokane . The agency also updated its look and created a new website, providing birth and adoptive parents with information of the scope of the agency's services.
