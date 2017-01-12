Boys & Girls club receives $5,500 donation

With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland WENATCHEE - The Brewster Boys & Girls club received a $5,500 donation from the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women-Wenatchee Valley during the NAPMW annual luncheon Jan. 10 at the Town Toyota Center. Out of the $5,500 donation, $600 is specifically earmarked for scholarships to cover membership fees for 20 local children.

