A frigid Friday without power
With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland World photo/Christine Pratt Chelan County PUD trucks crowd the Miller Street Substation Friday, as crews worked all day to restore power to central Wenatchee. About 2000 customers were originally affected by the 6:30 a.m. outage, amid zero and sub-zero temperatures.
