WVC women's basketball team to host crossover tournament starting today
Wenatchee Valley College will host a women's basketball tournament at Smith Gym Friday-Sunday. Tacoma Community College , Clark Community College and Edmonds Community College will descend on the Wenatchee Valley for the tournament.
