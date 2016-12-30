Wild cruise to win over Kings

The Wenatchee Wild leaned on their stars Saturday night in a 5-0 blowout win over the Powell River Kings at the Town Toyota Center. The British Columbia Hockey League's leading scorer, Brendan Harris, tallied four assists, while the man right behind him on the list, Charlie Combs, added a goal and two helpers to lift the Wild to a straightforward win for the second consecutive night.

