Wenatchee PD officer saves unresponsive civilian
Officer Albert Gonzalez located the man in the 800 block of Cashmere Street, less than a minute after aid crews were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was already receiving The guy who was trying to help him, God love him, was not doing effective compressions," said Reinfeld, who reviewed footage of the incident from the dashboard camera of Gonzalez's patrol car. Gonzalez applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation for three minutes until fire and ambulance crews arrived.
