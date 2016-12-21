Wenatchee defenseman Demin to play at Denver University

The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League, are proud to announce that first-year defenseman Slava Demin has received a Division I college commitment to play for the University of Denver beginning in Fall 2018. The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound left handed defenseman hails from Cypress, Calif., and is the youngest player on the Wild roster.

