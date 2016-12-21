Spokane's recycled glass ends up in area landfill, due to lack of...
While glass may be difficult to sell, Waste Management officials said paper and other fibrous materials are always welcome at the recycling facility. But large pieces of wrapping paper and ribbons can cripple the machinery, rendering cog-like devices that sort lighter materials into glorified conveyor belts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC