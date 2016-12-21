Pangborn studied as alternate for smokejumper base

The U.S. Forest Service will consider Pangborn Memorial Airport near East Wenatchee, and McAllister Field in Yakima, as alternative sites as the agency looks at the best options for updating facilities at the North Cascades Smokejumper Base near Winthrop. Several buildings at the base, located next to the Intercity Airport south of Winthrop, are deteriorating, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

