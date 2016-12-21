Old news | Boy Scouts at the First United Methodist Church holiday bazaar in 1969
The marriage of Sadie McDonough to Carl Edward Sorenson took place yesterday morning at the home of the bride's parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.S. McDonough on Methow Street. The couple left for a honeymoon on the coast after which they will make their home in Gilroy, Calif.
