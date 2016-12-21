Margaret "Peggy" Louise Valaas Doane
Peggy passed away suddenly and peacefully at Colonial Vista on December 12, 2016, just a few blocks away from where she was born. She lived all but a few years in Wenatchee, other than time at Washington State University for college, and time with her husband, Wayne, when he was stateside while serving in the U.S Army during World War .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANE ANN
|1
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC