Local firefighters complete training regimen
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue firefighters David Millard, Jodi Gage, Patrick McGarry, Drew Salinger, Kyle Olson, Josiah Norby, Dawson D'Atre and Carl March completed a training academy Dec. 9. The academy was conducted by Fire District 3, Fire District 6 and Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue. Recruits from around North Central Washington participated in the training.
