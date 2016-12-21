Funeral Service Directory

Ralph Eslinger, 64, of Malaga: 11 a.m. celebration of life, with Pastor Mike Malmin officiating, at Wentachee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones Shirley Jean Babst, 85, of Wenatchee: 6 p.m. rosary at St. Joseph's Chapel in Wenatchee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.