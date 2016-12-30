Everyday Business | Get crackin': Lots to do in the new year

Peshastin inventor and entrepreneurial hotshot Melissa Ortega will be joined by Confluence Health's tech whiz Robert Pageler for discussions on start-ups and Happy Hour starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Info: ow.ly/XUXT307xuC3.

