Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards nominees released
The city of Wenatchee's Diversity Advisory Committee announced the nine nominees for its 13th annual Civil Rights & Social Justice Awards. Nominees will be recognized at the Jan. 12 City Council meeting and winners are to be announced Jan. 14 at the Multicultural and Martin Luther King Jr. Festival at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
